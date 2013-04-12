NEW YORK, April 12 The dollar extended its declines against the yen on Friday after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in March.

A separate report showed U.S. producer prices recorded their biggest drop in 10 months in March.

The dollar fell to 99.16 yen after the data, compared with 99.35 yen earlier. It was last at 99.30 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day.