Egypt M2 money supply up 38.7 pct at end-April -central bank
CAIRO, May 31 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 38.7 percent at the end of April from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 12 The dollar extended its declines against the yen on Friday after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in March.
A separate report showed U.S. producer prices recorded their biggest drop in 10 months in March.
The dollar fell to 99.16 yen after the data, compared with 99.35 yen earlier. It was last at 99.30 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day.
BERLIN, May 31 Germany said on Wednesday it opposed any plans for the euro zone to issue collective debt, when asked about a European Commission paper aimed at triggering debate on a joint budget and debt and deeper EU integration around the single currency after Brexit.