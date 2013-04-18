NEW YORK, April 18 The dollar erased its gains versus the yen on Thursday, with investors focused on whether Japan will face criticism of its aggressive monetary easing action at a G20 meeting starting on Thursday.

The dollar last traded at 98.05 yen, slightly down on the session and off a session high of 98.52 yen.

The yen has sold off sharply since Japan unveiled plans early this month to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy over two years to beat decades-long deflation.