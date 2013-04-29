NEW YORK, April 29 The dollar erased losses against the yen to trade slightly higher on Monday after data showed contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose in March.

The dollar hit a session high of 98.10 yen after the data, according to Reuters data, and was last at 98.08 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day.

Before the release of the data, the dollar was trading around 97.85 yen.