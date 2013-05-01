NEW YORK May 1 The dollar trimmed its losses against the yen on Wednesday after data showed the pace of U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in April as the sector expanded only modestly.

The dollar traded as high as 97.32 yen after the data, compared with 97.14 yen earlier. It was last at 97.22 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.

Separate data showed U.S. construction spending dropped to a seven-month low in March.