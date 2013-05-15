NEW YORK May 15 The dollar extended losses versus the Japanese yen on Wednesday, receding from an earlier 4-1/2-year high.

The dollar fell as low as 101.86 yen and last traded at 101.98, down 0.4 percent on the day. It had reached 102.76 earlier in the global session, a 4-1/2-year high.

The euro also fell to a session low against the yen, reaching 131.18 yen, and last traded at 131.38, down 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.