Nikkei hit by weak U.S. shares, strong yen; mining led lower by oil
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
NEW YORK May 15 The dollar extended losses versus the Japanese yen on Wednesday, receding from an earlier 4-1/2-year high.
The dollar fell as low as 101.86 yen and last traded at 101.98, down 0.4 percent on the day. It had reached 102.76 earlier in the global session, a 4-1/2-year high.
The euro also fell to a session low against the yen, reaching 131.18 yen, and last traded at 131.38, down 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views