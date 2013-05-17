NEW YORK May 17 The dollar climbed to a fresh 4-1/2 year peak against the yen in late afternoon New York trade on Friday after a robust rebound in U.S. consumer sentiment prompted more investors to add to bullish bets.

The dollar was last up 1 percent at 103.27 yen after going as high as 103.29 yen, its highest since October 6, 2008, using Reuters data.