NEW YORK May 24 The dollar fell 1.1 percent against the yen to a session low below the 101 yen level on Friday as investors adjusted positions ahead of the long U.S. Memorial Day weekend on the possibility of more volatility in Japanese financial markets.

The dollar fell to a two-week low of 100.82 yen on Thursday when Japanese shares fell 7.3 percent. The Japanese benchmark index rose 0.9 percent on Friday but swung between gains and losses during the session.