NEW YORK May 29 The dollar extended its declines against the yen to hit a session low in late morning trade on Wednesday.

The dollar came under broad selling pressure as U.S. Treasury yields eased from 13-month highs and as selloffs in stock markets boosted demand for the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc.

The dollar fell as low as 100.72 yen, according to Reuters data, and was last at 100.81, down 1.5 percent on the day.