Namibia's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 pct
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
NEW YORK May 29 The dollar extended its declines against the yen to hit a session low in late morning trade on Wednesday.
The dollar came under broad selling pressure as U.S. Treasury yields eased from 13-month highs and as selloffs in stock markets boosted demand for the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc.
The dollar fell as low as 100.72 yen, according to Reuters data, and was last at 100.81, down 1.5 percent on the day.
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
GENEVA, April 12 World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.