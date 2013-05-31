NEW YORK May 31 The dollar gained versus the yen, while the euro trimmed its declines against the dollar on Friday after data showed business activity in the U.S. Midwest reaccelerated in May after contracting in April.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 100.90 yen, compared with 100.83 before the release.

The euro was last at $1.2978, down 0.6 percent on the day. It traded as high as $1.2987 after the data, compared with $1.2972 earlier.