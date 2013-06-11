NEW YORK, June 11 The yen extended its rally against the euro and the U.S. dollar in mid-afternoon New York trade after the Bank of Japan's lack of action on market volatility called into question its commitment to easy monetary policy.

The euro fell 2.7 percent to 127.32 yen. The dollar traded as low as 95.68 yen for a three percent loss on the day. This is the biggest percentage loss for the dollar against the Japanese currency since mid-March 2011.

"It looks like the continued exit of carry trades from the overnight sell off of (Japanese) equities and risk assets. It confirms the fact that markets are pricing in the probability the (U.S. Federal Reserve) will signal tapering (of quantitative easing) at their June 19 meeting. It is being viewed as negative for emerging markets and equities," said Michael Woolfolk, global markets strategist at BNY Mellon.

"The yen denominated carry trade is being squeezed. The yen has not only been the weakest major currency over the last 12 months but likely to be the same over the coming 12 months."