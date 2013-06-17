NEW YORK, June 17 The dollar and euro both climbed to session highs against the yen on Monday in mid afternoon New York trade as stock markets rallied on expectations the Federal Reserve's policy announcement this week will reassure investors that monetary stimulus will remain in place.

The dollar rose 1.1 percent to 95.21 yen and was last at 95.16 yen. The euro climbed 1.1. percent to 126.91 yen and was last at 126.88 yen.