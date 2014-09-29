NEW YORK, Sept 29 The dollar erased earlier gains against the yen early Monday as U.S. stock index futures fell on nervousness that the democracy protests in Hong Kong might hurt its local economy and its status a global financial hub.

During bouts of political tension, investors often seek the safe haven of the Japanese currency.

Analysts also said the dollar's rally against the yen was overdone and was likely time for a pullback.

The greenback was little changed at 109.27 yen after hitting a six-year peak of 109.74 yen earlier in Asian trading, according to Reuters data.

