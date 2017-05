TOKYO, June 13 The British pound and the euro fell to their lowest level since 2013 against the yen on worries a UK referendum later this month could pull Britain out of the European Union, possibly disrupting European political and economic affairs.

The pound fell to as low as 151.50 yen, its lowest level since August 2013 while the euro fell to 119.87 yen , a level last seen in April 2013, as the yen has become something of a safe haven.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)