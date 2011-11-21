US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as Fed rate decision looms
* Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON Nov 21 The euro fell to a six-week low versus the Japanese yen on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis, with traders citing Middle East names selling the single currency while increased aversion to risk and falling equities lifted demand for the safe-haven yen.
The euro fell around 0.5 percent to 103.353 yen on EBS trading platform, its lowest since Oct. 10, with stop loss orders triggered on the break below 103.40 yen, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)
* Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 13 The Mexican peso touched its highest level in 10 months against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, returning to levels last seen months before the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, and its run likely has not run out, some investors say.