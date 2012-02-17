UPDATE 2-Finnish PM moves to break up coalition, kick out nationalists
* Analysts see economic reforms at risk (Adds detail, background, comments)
The euro rose to a two-month high against the yen on Friday, supported by hopes Greece's bailout deal will be agreed soon while the yen stayed under pressure after monetary easing from the Bank of Japan earlier this week.
The euro rose around 0.4 percent on the day to touch a high of 104.073 on EBS trading platform, its strongest since mid-December.
* Analysts see economic reforms at risk (Adds detail, background, comments)
WILMINGTON, Del, June 12 Children's apparel retailer Gymboree Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Sunday with a plan to cut its debt by around $1 billion and close 375 stores, according to court records.