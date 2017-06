LONDON, March 6 The euro fell 1 percent on the day versus the yen to its lowest in more than a week on Tuesday on growing uncertainty over whether private creditors will agree to a Greek bond swap deal as well as concerns about euro zone growth.

The euro fell as low as 106.45 yen on trading platform EBS, its weakest since Feb. 23, having broken below its 200-day moving average around 106.81 yen.