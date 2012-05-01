BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7
LONDON May 1 The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two months against the yen on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day when weaker-than-expected U.S. data knocked demand for the greenback.
The dollar fell to a low of 79.64 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Feb. 21. Traders reported supporting bids around 79.50-55 yen that were likely to slow further dollar losses.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7
* Shanghai Phicomm-intend to oppose Utstarcom Consortium members’ proposal,any going private deal for utstarcom from Shah Capital proposal - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2reLs0V Further company coverage: