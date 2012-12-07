LONDON Dec 7 The yen rose against the dollar
and the euro on Friday after a powerful earthquake struck Tokyo,
triggering some safe-haven inflows into the Japanese currency.
The dollar fell to a session low of 82.175 on trading
platform EBS, from around 82.35 beforehand. It then recovered to
trade at 82.30 yen, still down 0.1 percent on the day.
The euro also fell to a session low of 106.21 yen
with traders citing selling by macro-funds after news of the
earthquake and subsequent Tsunami warning. It
was last trading at 106.45 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day.
The euro's losses against the yen also dragged the single
currency to a nine-day low against the dollar of $1.29185
.