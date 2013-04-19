(Corrects day to Friday)

LONDON, April 19 The yen extended falls on Friday, with the dollar and the euro gaining one percent on the day, after the G20 did not criticise Japan's aggressive monetary easing that has weakened its currency.

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday the Group of 20 has accepted Japan's explanation that its monetary easing is aimed at beating deflation and not at competitively weakening the yen.

The dollar rose to 99.18 yen on EBS trading platform, with traders saying stop-loss buy orders were triggered above 99.00 yen. Offers were cited around 99.25 yen.

The latest rise took the dollar closer to last week's four-year peak of 99.95 yen, leaving the potential for it to test the key 100 yen level.

The euro rose to 129.58 yen, near a high reached on Wednesday of 129.745 yen. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)