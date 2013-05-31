LONDON May 31 The dollar fell to a three-week low against the yen on Friday after a combination of better Japanese data and softer U.S. numbers and on month-end flows.

The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 100.30 yen, its lowest since May 9. Traders said it extended falls after stop-loss sell orders were triggered on the break below Thursday's low of 100.46.

Strong support for the dollar was expected at 100 yen.