LONDON Aug 24 The safe-haven yen jumped 1.3
percent to a three-month high against the dollar on Monday, as a
sell-off in riskier assets gathered pace on growing worries
about a slowdown in the Chinese economy and global deflationary
pressures.
The dollar slid to 120.25 yen, its lowest since
mid-May and down 1.35 percent on the day.
The dollar was also hurt by a pushback in expectations of
when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. The dollar
index, which measures the greenback's performance against a
basket of six major currencies fell 0.8 percent to its
lowest in two months, as more investors priced out chances of a
rate hike in September.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell below 2
percent, diminishing the dollar's allure.
The dollar fell sharply against the euro. The euro
was up 0.9 percent at $1.1490, having risen to $1.1499 earlier
in the day, its highest in over six months, with the single
currency also boosted by an unwinding of euro-funded carry
trades.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)