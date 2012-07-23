LONDON, July 23 The dollar fell to a seven-week low against a broadly stronger yen on Monday as mounting concerns that indebted Spain may need a full sovereign bailout fuelled demand for the safe haven Japanese currency.

The dollar dropped to 77.94 yen on trading platform EBS, it lowest level since early June.

Traders said the yen's surge against the euro to a near 12-year peak of 94.23 yen was pushing it higher across the board.