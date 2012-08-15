BRIEF-National Commerce Corp announces commencement of common stock offering
* National Commerce Corp announces commencement of common stock offering
LONDON Aug 15 The dollar rose to a one-month high against the yen on Wednesday, after upbeat U.S. retail sales data the previous day lowered the chances of more monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.
The dollar rose to 78.948 on trading platform EBS, its highest since mid-July, with traders citing stop-loss buy orders above 79.05 yen.
* Agents will raise up to c$16 million through an offering of up to 20 million units of company to be priced at c$0.80 per unit