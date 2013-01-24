LONDON Jan 24 The dollar and the euro rose more than one percent against the yen on Thursday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he expected the Bank of Japan to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal as soon as possible.

The euro was also lifted by better-than-expected German and euro zone purchasing managers' surveys.

The dollar rose 1.15 percent to hit a session high of 89.65 yen, with traders reporting offers at 89.70-90 yen, while the euro gained 1.25 percent to hit 119.58 yen, according to EBS data.