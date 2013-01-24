LONDON Jan 24 The dollar and the euro rose more
than one percent against the yen on Thursday after Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he expected the Bank of Japan to
achieve its 2 percent inflation goal as soon as possible.
The euro was also lifted by better-than-expected German and
euro zone purchasing managers' surveys.
The dollar rose 1.15 percent to hit a session high of
89.65 yen, with traders reporting offers at 89.70-90 yen, while
the euro gained 1.25 percent to hit 119.58 yen,
according to EBS data.