LONDON Oct 2 The dollar fell to a one-month low against the safe-haven yen on Wednesday as investors continued to trim long bets in the greenback amid Washington's political deadlock on resolving budget issues.

The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 97.36 yen with stop-loss sell orders cited at 97.20 and 97 yen.

The dollar was flat against the other safe-haven currency, the Swiss franc, at 0.9060 francs