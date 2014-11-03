LONDON Nov 3 The dollar rose past 113 yen for
the first time in 7 years on Monday, as more investors and
speculators bet against the Japanese currency after last week's
surprise easing of monetary policy by the Bank of Japan.
The dollar rose 0.8 percent to 113.215 yen, its
highest since late December 2007.
The yen dropped sharply on Friday after the BOJ raised its
monetary base target to an annual increase of 80 trillion yen
from 60-70 trillion yen and tripled the pace of its buying of
risk assets such as exchange traded funds (ETFs) and real estate
investment trusts (REITs).
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)