LONDON Dec 16 The yen hit a one-month high
against the dollar on Tuesday as investors bought currencies
traditionally seen as safe havens amid a slide in oil prices
that has triggered a bout of volatility across asset classes.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent to 117.07 yen, its lowest
level in a month, as the Russian rouble came under renewed
pressure and European stock markets fell back into the red.
The yen tends to strengthen at times of economic stress as
it is often used as a funding currency for investments in higher
yielding assets.
