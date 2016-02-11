LONDON Feb 11 The dollar briefly rose above 113
yen on Thursday, having earlier fallen below 111 yen, with
dealers speculating that Japan was directly intervening to
weaken the currency after an almost 10 percent surge since late
January.
There was no evidence that intervention had taken place, and
one dealer said trading volumes were too low to suggest it had.
"The volumes in that spike were less than 1 million per tick
so there is no evidence in that of an official bid," said a
trader with an Asia-focused bank.
Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.
Having earlier touched 110.985 yen, its weakest
against the Japanese currency since October 2014, the dollar
gained nearly 2 yen in the space of around two minutes, before
retreating to 112.20 yen. That still left it down around 1
percent on the day.
"There has obviously been lots of speculation of the chances
of intervention building over the last couple of days," said a
strategist with a Japanese bank in London. "They are going to
have a hard time justifying it internationally. At levels above
110 from a historical perspective the yen is still cheap."
The last time Japan intervened to weaken the yen was in
October 2011, when the dollar touched a record low of 75.31 yen,
before being pushed back up past 79 yen by the intervention.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)