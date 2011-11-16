NEW YORK Nov 16 The dollar/yen on Wednesday broke below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the move on the Oct. 31 intervention using Reuters data.

It was the first close below that retracement at the 77.06 level after four straight sessions breaching that mark on an intraday basis.

The dollar closed at 77.04 yen JPY= according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)