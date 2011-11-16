RPT-UPDATE 3-Australian TV station Ten in administration after Murdoch-led backers quit
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
NEW YORK Nov 16 The dollar/yen on Wednesday broke below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the move on the Oct. 31 intervention using Reuters data.
It was the first close below that retracement at the 77.06 level after four straight sessions breaching that mark on an intraday basis.
The dollar closed at 77.04 yen JPY= according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee
BEIJING, June 14 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 6.7 percent, citing "policy support, especially expansionary credit and public investment".