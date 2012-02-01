SINGAPORE Feb 1 The dollar hit a three-month low versus the yen on Wednesday, coming under renewed pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve said last week it was likely to keep interest rates near zero at least until late 2014.

The dollar fell to 76.11 yen on trading platform EBS , its lowest level since Oct. 31, when the dollar hit a post-World War Two record low of 75.311 yen and prompted massive yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities.

The dollar last stood at 76.13 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.