SINGAPORE, Sept 19 The yen slipped broadly on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by expanding the size of its fund for asset buying and market operations backed by collateral by 10 trillion yen to 80 trillion yen.

The dollar rose to 79.02 yen, up from around 78.70 yen or so ahead of the BOJ's announcement, and last stood at 78.98 yen, up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday.

