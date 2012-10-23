Japan's Nikkei steady; stays near 22-mth high as yen's rise stalls
TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei share average barely changed on Monday, keeping close to a 22-month high scaled at the end of last week as the yen's rise against the dollar stalled.
SINGAPORE Oct 23 The dollar hit a three-month high against the yen on Tuesday, as the yen sagged on growing market expectations for the Bank of Japan to expand its monetary stimulus at a policy meeting next week.
The dollar rose to as high as 80.02 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early July, and last stood at 79.99 yen, up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Monday.
TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei share average barely changed on Monday, keeping close to a 22-month high scaled at the end of last week as the yen's rise against the dollar stalled.
* Inferior tech, less access to cheap loans hurt Indian firms