SINGAPORE Jan 15 The dollar extended its losses against the yen on Tuesday and fell 1 percent on the day after Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said excessive yen weakness could have a negative impact on people's livelihoods through rises in prices of imports.

The dollar touched an intraday low of 88.62 yen in the wake of Amari's comments, and last stood at 88.96 yen, down 0.7 percent from late U.S. trade on Monday.