SINGAPORE Jan 25 The dollar hit its highest level against the yen in more than 2-1/2 years on Friday, after a Japanese official was quoted as saying the previous day that the government has no problem with the dollar hitting 100 yen.

The dollar rose to as high as 90.695 yen on trading platform EBS, the greenback's highest level against the Japanese currency since June 2010. The dollar's rise gained added momentum on stop-loss buying, traders said.