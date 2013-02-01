SINGAPORE Feb 1 The euro surged 1 percent
against the yen and hit its strongest level since April 2010 on
Friday, with the yen pressured by expectations for more
aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan in coming
months.
The euro rose to as high as 125.75 yen on trading platform
EBS and last fetched 125.60 yen, up 0.9 percent on
the day.
The dollar also rose against the yen and climbed to 92.27
yen, its highest level since June 2010. The dollar last stood at
92.20 yen, up 0.6 percent on the day.