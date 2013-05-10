SINGAPORE May 10 The dollar hit a fresh four-year high versus the yen on Friday, staying firm after data the previous day pointed to a further improvement in the U.S. labour market and eased concerns of an abrupt economic slowdown.

The dollar rose to as high as 100.87 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level versus the Japanese currency since April 2009. The greenback last fetched 100.82 yen, up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday.