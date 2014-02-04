UPDATE 1-PPG raises bid for Dutch Akzo Nobel to $28.8 bln
* PPG's bid is 50 pct premium to Akzo's shares before first offer
SINGAPORE Feb 4 The dollar hit a fresh two-month low against the yen on Tuesday, as risk appetites remained fragile after a disappointing reading on U.S. manufacturing activity the previous day stirred concerns about the outlook for U.S. economic growth.
The dollar came under renewed pressure versus the yen as regional equities fell, with Japan's Nikkei share average shedding more than 4 percent on the day.
The dollar fell to as low as 100.755 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level against the Japanese currency since Nov. 21. The dollar last fetched 100.87 yen, down 0.1 percent on the day.
* Uniti Group Inc says co and units are offering of approximately $200 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: