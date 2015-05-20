SINGAPORE May 20 The dollar hit a two-month high against the yen on Wednesday, staying on firm footing after strong U.S. housing data the previous day offered hopeful signs for the U.S. economy's second-quarter growth.

The dollar rose as high as 120.93 yen as of 0050 GMT, its highest level since March 20. The dollar was last up 0.2 percent on the day at 120.90 yen. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Michael Perry)