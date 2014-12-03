SINGAPORE Dec 3 The dollar surged to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Wednesday, after U.S. bond yields rose the previous day and as Federal Reserve officials this week painted a mostly rosy outlook for the U.S. economy.

The dollar rose to 119.33 yen on trading platform EBS at one point, its highest level since August 2007. The greenback last traded at 119.30 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)