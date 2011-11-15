TOKYO Nov 15 The dollar briefly jumped by around 0.5 percent on Tuesday before quickly giving up much of those gains, with traders saying they believed the spike was triggered by one-off large-lot buying and stop loss buying.

The dollar rose to 77.51 yen from around 77.10 yen, before retreating to around 77.12 yen.

The market remains wary about the possibility of intervention after Japanese authoritities stepped into the market in late October, selling an estimated 7.7 trillion yen. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)