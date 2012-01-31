BRIEF-JCH Crenshaw says it initiated confidential discussions with American Electric Technologies
* JCH Crenshaw Holdings says in May, it initiated confidential discussions with American Electric Technologies Inc's management and board - SEC filing
TOKYO Jan 31 The dollar dropped to a three-month low against the yen on Tuesday, dipping 0.2 percent to 76.20 yen and marking its lowest level since Tokyo authorities stepped into the market on Oct. 31 after it hit a record low of 75.31 yen.
* JCH Crenshaw Holdings says in May, it initiated confidential discussions with American Electric Technologies Inc's management and board - SEC filing
BERLIN, June 12 Germany will apply to host the London-based regulators European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) following Britain's departure from the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday.