TOKYO Oct 25 The dollar rose to a four-month high against the yen in Asia on Thursday as expectations grew that the Bank of Japan would ease monetary policy further.

The greenback rose to 80.10 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since June 25. It was last buying 80.05 yen.

Japan's central bank is leaning towards deciding on additional easing steps at its meeting next Tuesday, sources have said.