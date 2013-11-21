DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
TOKYO Nov 21 The dollar raced to a four-month high versus the yen on Thursday, extending gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed officials felt they might be able to start scaling back stimulus at one of the next few meetings.
The dollar rose as high as 100.83 yen, its highest level since late July.
