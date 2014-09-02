TOKYO, Sept 2 The dollar hit a seven-month peak against the yen on Tuesday, helped by expectations for further gains for the currency on diverging monetary policy paths.

The dollar rose to as high as 104.64, highest since late-January, with gains by Tokyo shares denting the safe-haven appeal of the yen.

The greenback has recently appreciated against its peers such as the euro, which has hit one-year lows versus its U.S. counterpart on expectations for further easing by the European Central Bank.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)