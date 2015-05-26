TOKYO May 26 The dollar rose to an eight-year high against the yen on Tuesday, benefiting from upbeat comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on policy rates and the U.S. economy

The dollar attracted follow-through bids -the London and New York markets were closed on Monday for holiday- after Yellen reinforced a tightening bias on interest rates on Friday.

The dollar was up 0.6 percent at 122.27 after touching 122.365, its highest since July 2007.

