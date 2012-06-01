NEW YORK, June 1 The dollar briefly trimmed most of its losses against the yen in early trading Friday with traders citing market rumors of intervention by Japanese authorities to weaken the yen.

Japan's Ministry of Finance declined to comment.

Traders said it was just talk and there was no sign of actual intervention.

The dollar briefly jumped to 78.27 yen from a session low of 77.65 hit after the weak U.S. jobs data. It was last at 78.15 yen, down 0.3 percent.