NEW YORK Nov 1 The dollar rose to a session high versus the yen in late morning trade on Thursday as speculation grew that the Bank of Japan will have to take additional monetary easing measures to fight off deflation.

The dollar rose as high as 80.17 yen, edging closer to a four-month high 80.36 set last Friday. It was last at 80.14 yen, up 0.5 percent on the day.