By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, April 10
The absence of China's yuan
from the CLS system used to settle deals in major currencies is
a growing problem for banks and will hamper efforts to trade the
currency more if it is not resolved, a senior China-focused
banker said on Thursday.
David Pavitt, who heads emerging market currency trading and
the development of renminbi business in Europe for HSBC, said
HSBC, the single biggest foreign bank in China, had already
raised the issue with Chinese regulators.
The market in yuan has surged in value over the past year,
taking it into the top 5 traded currency pairs on Thomson
Reuters and EBS platforms and encouraging Beijing to apply for
inclusion in the IMF's basket of major reserve currencies.
"Market participants in CNH are seeing this as a hurdle for
growth, or for potential growth," Pavitt said. "There's a lot of
headroom. But this hurdle could make transacting offshore RMB
increasingly difficult as volumes increase."
Senior currency market managers who spoke to Reuters on
condition of anonymity said it can take several years from the
moment a government or central bank asks for a currency to be
added to CLS for the process to be completed.
CLS, which provides settlement services for the foreign
exchange market, declined to comment on the yuan but said it was
holding discussions with authorities in several new markets. It
said last year that bringing the yuan on board was a priority.
"The rate and pace of on-boarding a currency to the CLS
system is determined by the individual central banks and
authorities with responsibility for the currencies in their
jurisdictions," a spokesman for the company said in an emailed
response to Reuters questions.
"Taking a currency live is also subject to the satisfaction
of CLS's eligibility criteria and internal governance
requirements, in addition to securing the necessary regulatory
approvals."
Settlement risk, the possibility a counterparty never pays
up, was a problem in the forex market until the creation of CLS
just over a decade ago. Without it, banks have to carry the risk
of the other parties in any transaction defaulting, effectively
using up more of the risk they are allowed to take under the
restrictions on capital imposed since the 2008 financial crisis.
"I can only imagine there's a dialogue (between CLS and
Chinese authorities) going on," Pavitt said.
"We have mentioned it on several occasions to the Chinese
regulators. We have said that it is a hurdle to growth in the
market because it increases bilateral credit between market
participants. So they are well aware of that."
The People's Bank of China PBOC did not respond to faxed
questions related to its position on CLS inclusion.
CLS has a list of conditions for including currencies in
those it settles, many of which provide for negotiation or
exceptions being made. goo.gl/9jDV8p
"There are certain requirements that CLS has, including
rules on Credit Ratings, Legal Framework, the currency itself,
exchange controls, domestic support and operational standards,"
Pavitt said. "It is possible that China doesn't quite meet some
of those requirements at this stage."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)