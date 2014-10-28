PARIS Oct 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 Futures up 0.7 percent at 0714 GMT

LAFARGE AND HOLCIM

Building materials groups Holcim and Lafarge said on Tuesday they had formally notified the European Commission of their merger plan. {ID:nL5N0SN0D0]

SANOFI

The French drugmaker stuck to its full-year profit forecast but posted weaker-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday, blaming pricing pressures on its lucrative diabetes business that it warned would drag on throughout next year.

Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher would not comment on a report in Les Echos newspaper that said he had written to the company's board urging it to clarify rumours he faces dismissal.

TECHNIP

The oil services company said that in a joint venture with Fluor Corporation, it won an engineering, procurement, and construction management contract from Sasol for its world scale ethane cracker and derivatives complex near Lake Charles, Louisiana. Financial terms were not disclosed.

CGG AND BP

The French oil services company and the British oil and gas group announced an agreement for collaborative research and development in the field of new types of marine vibratory seismic sources.

They said the agreement combines the companies' research efforts and expertise to develop and deploy innovative seismic source technology, and builds on successful prototype trials.

NUMERICABLE

The French cable telecoms operator won conditional approval on Monday for its multi-billion-euro takeover of Vivendi's SFR mobile network operator, paving the way for it to close the deal by the end of the year.

FRENCH BUDGET

France and Italy unveiled plans on Monday to trim their deficits more than previously planned in last-minute pitches to get clemency from the European Commission on their 2015 budgets.

The European Union's executive arm has until Wednesday to decide whether to reject France and Italy's 2015 draft budgets for failing to make sufficiently large improvements in their public finances.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................