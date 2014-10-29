PARIS Oct 29 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
Sanofi will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday at
0700 GMT to examine the French drugmaker's management structure,
a source close to Sanofi told Reuters.
The boss of drugmaker Sanofi Chris Viehbacher could not say
on Tuesday if he had the support of his board and confirmed to
Reuters that his chairman declined to clarify his future during
a meeting the previous day.
Sanofi said Thierry Desmarest had resigned from its board to
focus on his role as chairman of oil group Total
following the sudden death of Christophe de Margerie.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The group said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating
profit more than halved to 247 million euros (315 million),
while revenue fell 6.7 percent due to the combined effects of
last month's pilot strike and a sluggish market environment.
VIVENDI
Vivendi said its SFR mobile division posted a 2.9 percent
drop in revenue in the first nine months of the year, pulled
down by its retail business.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
The group stuck to its full-year forecasts on Wednesday
after reporting a 7 percent rise in third-quarter sales and said
Western Europe showed long-awaited but fragile signs of
stabilisation.
NUMERICABLE
The French cable telecoms operator says it is launching a
4.7 billion euro capital increase.
AIRBUS GROUP
The group said on Tuesday it plans to start production at
its first U.S. factory with the larger A321 jetliner instead of
the A320 as originally planned, a move that reflects rising
demand for the bigger jet.
FUGRO
The Dutch marine services group warned on Wednesday that it
will not pay a dividend over 2014 due to deteriorating markets
and price pressure on oil and gas projects.
TOMTOM
The group posts a 43 percent drop in third-quarter EBIT.
IPSEN SA
The group said it sees fiscal-year core operating margin
around 20 percent of sales.
REXEL
Rexel confirms its full-year targets.
TECHNIP
Technip says it has won a subsea contract for the Bangka
development in Indonesia.
ERAMET
Eramet says second-half current operating income should be
higher than in the first-half.
FRENCH, ITALIAN BUDGETS
The European Commission cleared France and Italy's modified
2015 budgets on Tuesday after both countries agreed to trim
their deficits further, ending a stand-off between Brussels and
the two centre-left governments.
